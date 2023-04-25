72º

WATCH: NIOSA, A Night in Old San Antonio, celebrates 75 years

Paper tickets are back for 2023! Bye-bye wristbands.

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – One of Fiesta’s most beloved events is back! “A Night in Old San Antonio” or NIOSA.

KSAT reporter Leigh Waldman had some fun playing Fiesta trivia with NIOSA revelers, who were rewarded with a free Fiesta medal if they got at least two out of three answers right. You can watch the Q&A in the video player above.

This year NIOSA will celebrate its 75th anniversary.

NIOSA is the top fundraiser for historic preservation in the U.S., living up to its motto as a “Celebration for Preservation.” From 2010 to 2020, NIOSA raised more than $12 million for the Conservation Society, whose mission is to preserve historic buildings, objects, places and customs in the San Antonio area.

The party will take place from 5:30-10:30 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday night across four acres of historic buildings, cobblestoned streets, walls and fountains in San Antonio’s La Villita, located at 418 La Villita Street.

There will be more than 165 food, drink and vendor booths with multiple entertainment stages playing continuous live music across 14 different cultural areas.

Tickets for NIOSA are $20 per person. They will be $25 at the gate. Children ages 12 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult.

VIA Metropolitan Transit will offer Park and Ride services to NIOSA.

