Mugshot released for Uber driver accused of forcing female passenger to perform oral sex

SAN ANTONIO – The mugshot has been released for the Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman in February.

Luis Alberto Deleon Jr., 30, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree felony sexual assault charge after police say he forced a woman to perform oral sex on him while he was driving her home as part of an Uber ride.

The victim was at a bar with friends when she ordered an Uber ride to take her home around 2 a.m. on Feb. 25.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that the victim sat in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle during the Uber ride and that Deleon started to make small talk about her night out.

That’s when police say Deleon asked the victim to get in the front passenger seat, which she declined.

He asked again, getting verbally aggressive, and threatening to pull the car over, according to police.

The victim declined again and that’s when Deleon is accused of pulling the vehicle over, getting into the back seat and sexually assaulting the woman by forcing her to perform oral sex, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police that she tried multiple times to stop the assault but was unable to get away from Deleon. He dropped her off at home after the assault.

The next day the victim went to the hospital and reported the assault to police.

Deleon’s bond was set at $50,000. Court records show he was released from custody on Wednesday.

Court records also reveal Deleon has been required to wear a GPS tracker.

Sheriff Javier Salazar told KSAT Tuesday that Deleon is a former police officer who previously worked in Leon Valley.

Anyone with information on other incidents involving Deleon is asked to contact BCSO at (210) 335-6070.