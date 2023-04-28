WATCH: Aerial view of 2023 Battle of Flowers Parade in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Battle of Flowers Parade dazzled crowds in and around downtown San Antonio on Friday.
You can watch aerial footage of the Battle of Flowers parade in the video player at the top of this article.
In addition to watching the parade from the sky-view, you can also watch the official coverage here..
Keep up with the festivities on KSAT 12 TV, KSAT.com, and KSAT’s free streaming app, KSAT Plus. You can also watch on KSAT’s YouTube channel.
Watch Fiesta coverage live on KSAT
KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades. Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com:
- Friday, April 28: Battle of Flowers Parade, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Parade coverage kicks off at 9 a.m. The parade broadcast begins at 10 a.m. followed by the “SA Live” Battle of Flowers Afterparty from 1-2 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29: King William Fair Parade, Starting at 9 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Pooch Parade, Starting at 9:15 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 29: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast), 2-5 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms.
- Saturday, April 29: Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6-7 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms.
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade, 7-11 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party from 7-8 p.m. with live parade coverage from 8-11 p.m.