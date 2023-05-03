SAPD officer shoots man holding mother in chokehold at knifepoint, Chief McManus says

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of holding his mother in a chokehold with a knife pressed to her neck was shot once by a police officer and taken to a hospital, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment in the 6600 block of Fairdale Drive on the city’s Northeast Side.

Police were initially called to the area for a family disturbance. When officers arrived, they found the man, who’s in his early 30s, inside one of the apartments with three other women -- his mother, sister and girlfriend.

According to McManus, each of the women was “in some way assaulted” by the suspect, though further details on what happened are unknown.

McManus said the man left the apartment and ran outside as several officers pursued him. His mother was also outside and tried to speak with him when the situation escalated.

According to McManus, the man grabbed his mother in a chokehold and held a knife against her throat.

One of the officers who was chasing the suspect came up behind him, pulled a gun and shot him once in the thigh to get him to release his mother, McManus said.

His mother escaped the chokehold and was uninjured, according to SAPD. The man was taken to an area hospital.

Charges against the man, who hasn’t been identified, are still pending.

McManus said the officer who shot the man is on administrative duty, pending further investigation, as part of the department’s policy.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

