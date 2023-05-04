Pasta perpetrators dump 300-400 pounds of noodles in the woods, video shows

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey – A bizarre find in the woods of New Jersey has left locals scratching their noodles.

According to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer, some penne perpetrators cooked up 300-400 pounds of pasta and dumped it along a wooded creek in New Jersey’s Old Bridge Township last week.

Mounds of cooked spaghetti and elbow-shaped noodles were discovered in the woods. Video of the pasta piles can be seen in the media player at the top of this article.

“My friend called it a “Mission Impasteable,” said community leader Nina Jochnowitz.

She said the Public Works department cleaned up the mess shortly after it was discovered.

The paper noted that while the pasta incident is bizarre it shines a light on a bigger issue affecting the locals.

“When it rains here, it smells like sewage,” Jochnowitz said. “And while this is ‘only pasta,’ this is the only town in Middlesex County without bulk garbage pickup. We have hundreds of dumps of waste throughout the township” as a result.

