63-year-old man accused of exposing himself to child at gas station, records show

Luis Alvarez has extensive criminal history, court records reveal

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Luis Alvarez mugshot (Bexar County Jail)

LIVE OAK, Texas – A man with an extensive criminal history has been arrested again, this time on a charge of indecency with a child by exposure.

Luis Alvarez, 63, was arrested late Monday morning on the third-degree felony charge after he allegedly exposed himself to a female minor at the Quick Trip store located at 6728 Randolph Boulevard in Live Oak on April 26, 2022.

Court records show a warrant for Alvarez’s arrest wasn’t issued until last September.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit from Live Oak police, the victim was with her grandmother at the QuikTrip location when the grandmother went inside the store.

The victim, who stayed behind in the car because she was feeling ill, stuck her head out of the open back door of her grandmother’s vehicle because she felt like she might vomit, police said.

That’s when the victim said she saw Alvarez walk by her and stare at her before getting into his car. She then said she saw him start touching himself, exposing his penis.

According to the affidavit, the girl called her grandmother after she saw what Alvarez was doing and the woman immediately went outside and Alvarez left the gas station.

Alvarez’s criminal history includes multiple assault charges as well as arrests for DWI, theft and criminal mischief.

His bond is set at $40,000, Bexar County Jail records show.

