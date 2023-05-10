NEISD teacher gets Music Teachers of Excellence honor by Country Music Association for 2nd year

SAN ANTONIO – For the second year in a row, a North East ISD music teacher is headed to Nashville to be honored by the Country Music Association and CMA Foundation as a recipient of its Music Teachers of Excellence.

Roan Forest Elementary School music teacher Matthew Trevino is one of just 30 music teachers across the country to receive the award.

The program recognizes teachers who excel at using the power of music to make an impact on their students.

The CMA Foundation will hold its seventh Music Teachers of Excellence ceremony on Sept. 19 in Nashville.

Trevino and the other winning teachers will be awarded $5,000 — with $2,500 designated for their school’s music program and $2,500 designated to support professional development and personal expenses.

“We could not be prouder to support these 30 incredible music teachers through the Music Teachers of Excellence program,” said Tiffany Kerns, executive director of the CMA Foundation in a press release. “We have seen first-hand how critical music education is to the success and well-being of students, and that starts with our music teachers. We are thrilled to welcome a new class of music teachers into this community, and we cannot wait to celebrate them on September 19!”

According to Trevino’s NEISD biography, he is in his 14th year teaching elementary music and his ninth year at Roan Forest Elementary. Trevino was a semifinalist for the 2018 and 2022 Music Educator Award from the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum. He is a five-time Grammy quarterfinalist.

Watch a video about Trevino posted by NEISD in 2020: