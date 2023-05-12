Haven for Hope outreach team works to protect San Antonio’s most vulnerable from severe weather

Haven For Hope employee offers shelter to the homeless in hopes of keeping them out of danger should flooding occur this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope is preparing some of San Antonio’s most vulnerable for potentially dangerous weather.

Outreach team member Pete Barrera is warning unsheltered people about heavy rain and the chance for severe weather.

Barrera said he has seen the dangers of flooding for those with no place to go.

“It came in through there in a circular-type tunnel that comes into a real narrow ravine like this, but it’s really narrow. And they were sleeping there or under the influence -- one of the two -- and got caught and snuck up on them,” Barrera said.

Barrera said he checks the city’s storm drains and offers people essential supplies like water or hygiene products.

He also invites them to stay at the shelter. Barerra says more often than not, the people he meets choose to endure the storm.

“I’ll continue to empower them and strengthen them inside. Maybe one day they’ll tell me yes,” Barrera said.

The Haven For Hope Shelter is operating at an overflow capacity, with at least 1,500 people at the shelter now. As of Friday evening, there were more than 100 spots available.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

Storms expected overnight Friday in San Antonio, rain chances continue at times this weekend

Check the radar and the forecast daily on KSAT 12, the KSAT Weather Authority App, and on the KSAT Weather page.