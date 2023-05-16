1 hospitalized in drive-by shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.

SAPD responded to the shooting around 4:50 p.m. in the 800 block of Poinsettia Stree near North Walters and North Grimes Street on the East Side.

Officers found three victims at the scene, one of which was taken to the hospital for treatment.

One additional victim was later discovered at a separate location, police said.

It’s unclear what led to the drive-by shooting, and police have not released any suspect information.

KSAT will bring you updates as they become available.