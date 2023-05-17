Firefighters respond after fire breaks out at home just north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters have responded to a fire at a home just north of downtown early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in around 6:15 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of West Poplar Street, not far from North Flores Street and Interstate 10.

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 18 units answered the call.

