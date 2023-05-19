New park with fields, trails opens in Stone Oak area; Free swimming lessons

Hello and Happy Friday!

Community celebrates completion of Classen-Steubing Ranch Park

The following story was written by KSAT reporter Tiffany Huertas.

Just in time for the summer, there’s a new place for children and families to explore and connect with nature.

“I can’t wait to bring my grandkids, especially my five-year-old because it’s going to be safe for him to ride his little bike around, just to take him for walks,” Marisol Lin, a resident said.

The Classen-Steubing Ranch Park located along Hardy Oak Boulevard opened Wednesday morning and the community came out to celebrate the project that is part of the 2017-2022 Bond Project.

Swimming lessons more than a hobby, could save a life

Swimming lessons more than a hobby, could save a life, Parks & Rec official says

The following story was written by KSAT reporter Patty Santos.

The San Antonio Natatorium will soon be filled with glees of screaming, happy children enjoying a dip in the pool for the summer.

Shanea Allen with the City of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department says swim lessons are more than a hobby and should be seen by families as a life-saving investment.

“Eighty-eight percent of children who participate in formal swim lessons are actually less likely to experience a near-drowning or drowning event in their life,” Allen said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said drowning is one of the leading causes of death for children under 14.

