Community celebrates completion of Classen-Steubing Ranch Park

SAN ANTONIO – Just in time for the summer, there’s a new place for children and families to explore and connect with nature.

“I can’t wait to bring my grandkids, especially my five-year-old because its going to be safe for him to ride his little bike around, just to take him for walks,” Marisol Lin, a resident said.

The Classen-Steubing Ranch Park located along Hardy Oak Boulevard opened Wednesday morning and the community came out to celebrate the project that is part of the 2017-2022 Bond Project.

“Although it’s taken a while to get it done, it’s an amazing park. We have our 250 parks in the city of San Antonio and this is the newest one to open,” John Courage, District 9 councilman said.

The park includes baseball and soccer fields, trails, pavilions, picnic tables and restroom facilities.

“There’s even more, another $5 million in amenities that will be added over the next few years. So like many parks, this one is new and will be growing,” Courage said.

