Share wildlife and landscape photos on KSAT Connect

Heading outdoors? Share the fun with your local community

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Images shared on KSAT Connect. (KSAT Connect)

In South-Central Texas, outdoor adventures are at almost every turn. And with warmer weather on the horizon, people are already planning their hiking, fishing and swimming excursions.

So if you’re heading outdoors for fun, consider sharing photos or videos with your local community on KSAT Connect. We may use them for a story online or on TV!

Just visit KSAT Connect on your phone, computer or KSAT app. We recommend downloading the KSAT Weather Authority app for regular access to KSAT Connect.

See what others have shared

Joemanuel

Broad wing hawk. Saw this hawk on my street.

1
San Antonio
Pins User

Bluebonnets at sunset.

1
San Antonio
Sylvia lopez

Ducks and chickens are doing there job❤️.

0
Seguin
AnexRavensong

Busy bumblebee in the salvia.

0
San Antonio

A guide to posting on KSAT Connect

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. I’d suggest using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen.
  • Sign in or sign up for a free KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the appropriate Channel for your content.
  • Select the appropriate Category for your content.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

