Driver arrested in wrong-way crash that sent 2 people to the hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested following a head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

A preliminary report from SAPD states that the driver, who was not been identified, was found to be intoxicated and was charged with intoxication assault.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of New Sulphur Springs, not far from Loop 410 on the East Side.

The driver was in an SUV and was heading west on New Sulphur Springs. At some point, the driver veered into the eastbound lanes and hit a vehicle head-on, police said.

Two women in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene.

