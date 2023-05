A man was hit by multiple vehicles and killed on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in the 7400 block of Interstate 35 North, between Eisenhauer and Walzem Roads.

SAN ANTONIO – A man died after he was hit by multiple vehicles as he was walked across Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the man was hit at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 7400 block of Interstate 35 North, between Eisenhauer and Walzem Roads.

He was subsequently struck multiple times by other vehicles, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name and age have not been released.

