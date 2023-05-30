7 people injured in bee attack in south Austin on Memorial Day

AUSTIN, Texas – Seven people were injured in a bee attack on Memorial Day in south Austin.

Officials with Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said the attack occurred around 5 p.m. at Richard Moya Park, located at 10001 Burleson Road, not far from Pilot Knob.

All the victims were evaluated and treated at the scene, officials said. None of the victims required transport to the hospital.

#ATCEMS & @AustinFireInfo are on scene of a reported Bee Swarm Attack at 10001 Burleson Rd (17:04). #ATCEMSMedics reporting there are a total of seven patients involved. Patients are being assessed and treated now. Avoid the area, more information to follow. pic.twitter.com/PLJFyECCCk — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 29, 2023

According to Bee Built, bee swarming season typically occurs between spring and early summer, but attacks on humans are incredibly rare.

Swarming is the method honey bees use to reproduce and it’s not uncommon to see them around South Texas.

Honey bee populations have seen dramatic declines in population over the last several years due, in part, to things like Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD), which makes protecting them extremely important.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency describes CCD as a “phenomenon that occurs when the majority of worker bees in a colony disappear and leave behind a queen, plenty of food and a few nurse bees to care for the remaining immature bees and the queen.”

“An array of pests, diseases, and environmental stresses have also caused significant losses for beekeepers; therefore, bee swarms should be protected rather than destroyed,” according to Home & Garden Information Center.

If you see a swarm, you can call a local beekeeper to come and take a look but most likely the swarm will move on in a few hours. However, the swarm will sometimes stay in one spot for up to 24 hours.