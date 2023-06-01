San Antonio animal shelters partner to host free dog vaccination clinic

The free clinic will be open to all San Antonio residents and their dogs.

SAN ANTONIO – Local dog owners will soon be able to top off vaccines for their furry friends.

Animal Care Services, the San Antonio Humane Society and the Animal Defense League are partnering to offer dog owners a free vaccination clinic.

The clinic is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at Camargo Park, located at 5730 West Highway 90.

On top of vaccines for rabies, parvo and other dangerous diseases, the clinic will also provide microchips — an identification form required for all San Antonio pets. Information on spay-neuter and wellness services and the city’s animal laws will be available.

No appointment is necessary. However, the clinic is only available to San Antonio residents. Pet owners should bring a picture ID with their current address and have their pets in a carrier or appropriately leashed and collared.

The clinic has a strict limit of three pets per household.

