‘This year, it’s different’: Nostalgic twist added to this year’s Gerber Baby search

NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Gerber baby food products are seen on a supermarket shelf April 12, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

This year’s photo search for the next Gerber Baby just got more interesting.

The company just launched its Gerber Photo Search 2023, which is now open for submissions on its website. But this year, there’s a bit of a nostalgic twist.

Those who submit a photo of their adorable bundle of joy will have another requirement -- to submit a photo of themselves as a little one. In other words, participants will be submitting two photos.

“...We want to celebrate generations of Gerber Babies,” the company said in a statement. “Our panel of judges are looking for a standout parent and baby duo with a story to share.”

Gerber said there are a few requirements for this year’s submissions, shared below:

Your baby needs to be between the ages of 0-48 months old.

Whether your baby looks just like you did at that age, or if you have a funny throwback picture, share your family’s story!

Be sure the photos you submit are compliant with Gerber’s community guidelines, found here.

The winner will receive a $25,000 prize, and Gerber said they will match that prize money to support the March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs to celebrate its 13-year anniversary.

Submissions for the photo search will be accepted from now through June 10 at 11:59 EDT.

If you want to take part in the photo competition, follow this link.