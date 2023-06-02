San Antonio Spurs’ dog park now open; outdoor movie series returns downtown; free fishing day

Hello, and Happy Friday — Rebecca Salinas here.

This week’s newsletter is all about FREE things to do outside. I know, the heat during Texas summers can be unpleasant at times, but there are still ways to have fun out there.

First up: DOGS! The San Antonio Spurs have opened up a new dog park at La Cantera, and it is free and open to the public.

Also, a free movie series is returning to Travis Park in downtown San Antonio. The flicks will be played on Tuesday evenings this summer, and people can also cash in on free downtown parking on those days. 🤑

For those spending time near the water this weekend, Saturday marks Free Fishing Day in Texas. This means that Texans can fish on any public waterbody in the state without a fishing license. 🎣

Coyote Park now open at La Cantera

The San Antonio Spurs’ dog park at La Cantera is now open at 15915 Old Fredericksburg Road, near the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange. (KSAT)

The San Antonio Spurs’ dog park at La Cantera is now open to pups and their humans.

The Coyote Park at La Cantera spans 7.5 acres and is known as the largest dog park in Bexar County.

It includes an agility course, walking trails, seating areas, dog wash stations and play mounds, as well as designated areas for large and small dogs.

The park is located at 15915 Old Fredericksburg Road, near the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange, and it is connected to the Leon Creek Greenway trail system.

See photos here.

Movies by Moonlight returning to Travis Park

Movies by Moonlight in downtown San Antonio. (Courtesy, City of San Antonio)

A free outdoor movie series is returning to Travis Park in downtown San Antonio this summer.

Movies by Moonlight will take place every Tuesday in June and July. The free family-friendly event includes a movie, food trucks and kids’ activities.

According to a news release from the city, the theme for this summer’s Movies by Moonlight series is “family-friendly sports classics.”

Click here to see the schedule.

