2 San Antonio men arrested after $100,000 in meth discovered during traffic stop, New Braunfels police say

Seizure happened Friday in 800 block of I-35 North

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Left: Rodney Fernandez, 32 Right: Alfonso Villareal III, 25 (New Braunfels Police Department)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Over 20 pounds of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop by New Braunfels police on Friday, resulting in the arrests of two people.

According to a social media post, a New Braunfels police officer pulled over a gray Ford Fusion for a traffic violation in the 800 block of I-35 North.

After talking with the two men inside the car, the officer detained the two and began a search of the vehicle.

NBPD said nine gallon-sized zip-top bags containing methamphetamine were found in a backpack in the car’s trunk.

The meth has an estimated street value of more than $100,000, police said.

Alfonso Villareal III, 25, and Rodney Fernandez, 32, both of San Antonio, were taken into custody and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, police said.

Villareal and Fernandez were taken to the Comal County Jail on a bond of $25,000 each. Fernandez has since posted bond.

New Braunfels PD said additional charges may be pending.

