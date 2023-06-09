12 On Your Side: Best sunscreens, Boppy warning, renters beware, mail-order meats

I hope your summer is off to a great start.

If you’re headed to the pool, the beach, the ballpark or wherever, remember the sunscreen. Any sunscreen is better than none, but the folks at Consumer Reports tested several and a Coppertone baby sunscreen came out on top. Who says adults can’t use baby sunscreen? You won’t smell like a baby, though.

This sunscreen shines in Consumer Reports testing

Speaking of babies, if you have a Boppy, please understand the risks. The Boppy Newborn Lounger has been super popular over the years, but they were recalled two years ago. And, since then, there have been two more deaths. That’s at least 10 total. Babies can roll their faces in the pillow and can suffocate because they can’t roll back over. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is imploring parents not to use them and beware of second-hand sales.

Recalled pillows linked to 10 infant deaths still being sold on Facebook Marketplace, US agency says

If you’re looking for a place to rent, there is reason to be super careful. Scammers are cloning postings and impersonating owners. A local family shared their frustrating experience with me. They were able to use a app from a legit company to open the door for a self-tour. The “owner” they were talking to, though, and the lease they signed were fake. They’d even started moving the stuff in, only to find out the beautiful house was never even for rent. We included a few ways to protect yourself from getting tangled up in a rent fraud mess.

Renter beware: That online listing could be fake

And, Father’s Day isn’t too far off. If your dear ol’ dad loves a ribeye or filet mignon (or you do) check out the mail-order meat test. Warning, though, they aren’t cheap!

Which mail-order steaks deliver?

Enjoy your weekend. Be safe and slather on that sunscreen!

Have a great weekend.

Marilyn