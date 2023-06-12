84º

San Antonio City Hall to close Monday afternoon for active shooter training

People may see an increase in the number of emergency vehicles, officials said

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s City Hall will close Monday afternoon for active shooter training.

City officials made the announcement Monday morning and said City Hall will close at 3 p.m. for active shooter training and a drill for employees. The exercise is expected to be over by 5 p.m.

The exercise will be led by the San Antonio Police Department with support from the Office of Emergency Management, San Antonio Fire Department and the Information and Technology Services Department, according to a press release.

City officials said people may see an increase in the number of emergency vehicles and hear excessive noise during the exercise.

City Hall is located at 100 Military Plaza.

