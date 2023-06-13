49-year-old man drowns at Canyon Lake, sheriff says

CANYON LAKE – Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating after a 49-year-old man drowned Saturday afternoon, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene to provide assistance to TPWD Game Wardens around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Joint Base San Antonio Recreation Park.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to a press release.

CCSO later confirmed the man’s age and cause of death as drowning.

The victim’s name has not been released until next of kin is notified.

Investigators are still working to understand the circumstances of events that led to the death.