85º

LIVE

Local News

49-year-old man drowns at Canyon Lake, sheriff says

Incident under investigation

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Texas Park and Wildlife, Comal County Sheriffs Office, Canyon Lake
Canyon Lake in New Braunfels. (KSAT)

CANYON LAKE – Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating after a 49-year-old man drowned Saturday afternoon, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene to provide assistance to TPWD Game Wardens around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Joint Base San Antonio Recreation Park.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to a press release.

CCSO later confirmed the man’s age and cause of death as drowning.

The victim’s name has not been released until next of kin is notified.

Investigators are still working to understand the circumstances of events that led to the death.

Related

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email