San Antonio police seek suspect in January murder case

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are seeking information that could help lead to an arrest in a murder case from late January.

Brandon Epps, 33, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in his apartment in the 4600 block of E. Loop 1604 on Jan 20.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this crime.

