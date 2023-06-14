91º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio police seek suspect in January murder case

Brandon Epps, 33, found dead in the 4600 block of E. Loop 1604 on Jan. 20

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime Stoppers, San Antonio, SAPD
Brandon Epps, 33, found dead Jan 20 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are seeking information that could help lead to an arrest in a murder case from late January.

Brandon Epps, 33, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in his apartment in the 4600 block of E. Loop 1604 on Jan 20.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this crime.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

Man shot, killed inside Northeast Side apartment identified by medical examiner

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter