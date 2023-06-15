Police search for shooting suspect after victim shows up at North Side clinic

San Antonio police continue to search for the suspect who shot a man during an argument at a North Side apartment complex. The victim died of his wounds.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to search for the suspect who shot a man during an argument at a North Side apartment complex. The victim died of his wounds.

Officers found out about the shooting after the 21-year-old wounded man showed up at an emergency hospital in the 400 block of Treeline Park.

They say friends of the victim rushed him to the facility following the shooting, which happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators later found out that the man was shot during an argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Avenue Del Rey.

They say a 27-year-old man left during the argument but returned a short time later with a gun.

Police say he aimed it at the victim and shot him.

After the wounded man was brought to the emergency hospital, paramedics took him to a trauma center for treatment. Police say he died at that hospital.

As of late Thursday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office was still working to identify the man who was killed.