16-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot in hip on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot on the city’s South Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 11:15 p.m. to the 700 block of Mizuno Way, not far from Pleasanton Road and Mitchell Lake after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy said he was shot in the hip by two unknown men near a TJ Maxx warehouse and was able to get away and drive home.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries. Authorities did not give an update on his condition.

SAPD said investigators are now trying to pinpoint an exact crime scene and find the two suspects involved.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.