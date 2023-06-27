San Antonio business owners can apply for grants up to $50,000 to make improvements

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio business owners will soon be able to apply for grants to make improvements to façades, landscaping, signage and amenities.

The City of San Antonio said people will be able to apply for the Façade Improvement Grant Program and Outdoor Spaces Grant Program on July 10. Public information sessions will be held on July 5 and will continue thereafter.

According to a news release, qualifying businesses can receive up to $50,000 through the Façade Improvement Grant Program to make improvements that are visible from the public right-of-way.

Only businesses within or near the following project areas may qualify:

The World Heritage buffer zone (some exclusions apply).

Priority corridors identified in the SA Tomorrow Sub-Area Plan or Regional Center Plan.

The Northeast Corridor Revitalization Program Area.

City-initiated construction project zones with a scheduled project duration of 12 months or longer.

For more information about eligible businesses or information sessions for that program, click here.

For the Outdoor Spaces Grant Program, locally owned food and drinking businesses can receive between $2,000 and $10,000 in matching funds for upgrades to outdoor amenities. Projects may include upgrades to patios and technology, such as contactless pay.

For more information about that program or to sign up for an information session, click here.

The news release states that the funds were made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). They are part of the city’s Small Business Implementation Plan.

“The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted longstanding challenges in our business community. Through these ARPA-funded grants, we’re helping San Antonio businesses develop or expand new ways to serve their customers,” City Manager Erik Walsh said in the release.

Business owners can also contact the Business Outreach Team at smallbizinfo@sanantonio.gov or 210-207-3922 for more information.

