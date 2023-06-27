Suspect arrested after man found dead on West Side street, records show

Records with the Bexar County Jail show that Mathew Isaac Ortiz, 22, was charged with murder.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was arrested after a man was found dead in the middle of the street last month on the city’s West Side.

Records with the Bexar County Jail show that Mathew Isaac Ortiz, 22, was charged with murder in the shooting that happened before 4 a.m. on May 20 in the 4300 block of Eldridge Avenue.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the victim, 28-year-old Charles “Ruso” Martinez, was standing in the street when people inside a black pickup truck pulled up and shot him.

A CPS Energy worker found Martinez lying in the street and notified the police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that police interviewed several witnesses and were able to identify the occupants in the suspect vehicle.

Police interviewed Ortiz, who “confessed to intentionally and knowingly discharging a firearm at the victim resulting in his death,” the affidavit states.

Ortiz said he shot him because Martinez had allegedly assaulted someone in the vehicle, investigators said.

A warrant for Ortiz’s arrest was issued on June 23. Records show he was charged with violating a bond/protective order before the shooting, and motions to change the adjudication to guilty were filed on May 9. He was previously accused of assault, evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

