Pediatric burn camp partners with firefighters to raise awareness for burn survivors

KERRVILLE – The Texas Burn Survivor Society’s annual pediatric burn camp returned after a three-year hiatus this past Sunday. With it comes a safe place for children and their siblings who have experienced trauma around burn injuries.

The camp is held at the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville.

TBSS, which is based in San Antonio, is “dedicated to providing care, comfort, and essential services to the critically burned and their families as well as promoting fire safety and burn prevention education,” a press release said.

On Wednesday, campers were treated to a show-and-tell by local firefighters for Firefighter Day.

The firefighters treated the campers to tours of their vehicles while helping the kids beat the heat with their firehose.

A firefighter joins campers during a playtime session with the firehoses. (San Antonio Fire Department)

The bond between the campers and firefighters is special, as they are often the first faces the children might see as their burn survivor journey begins.

According to TBSS’s website, fire personnel from San Antonio, Austin and Kerrville Fire Departments participated.