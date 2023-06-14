Let children enjoy summer and continue learning at the DoSeum

The DoSeum hosts camps year round for children all over San Antonio. Their camps have a large focus on STEM, but also focus on literature and arts.

SAN ANTONIO – Open year-round, The DoSeum is an interactive children’s museum for families in the San Antonio community.

The DoSeum has roughly 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space with hundreds of interactive exhibits, many focused in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) learning.

“The DoSeum is San Antonio’s only museum dedicated to early learners,” Chief Program Officer Richard Kissel said.

During the summer months, the museum opens up their building for campers. Their camps start at the beginning of June, and last until mid-August. Spots for summer camps this year are closed.

“Our topics are very wide ranging and we always really challenge ourselves when we’re developing the camps to come up with something truly unique for the city,” Kissel said.

The camps are broken down by age groups. Their youngest age group is for children three to four years old, their next age group is for children five to seven years old and their last age group is for kids aged eight to eleven years old.

The topics for the camps are based on where the kids are at in school. The older the kids are, the more advanced the camp topics.

“The camps are all rooted within these frameworks across the different grade levels,” Kissel said.

Snacks and lunch time are built into the camp schedule, but the food is not provided. Also, it is recommended that every kids brings a water bottle to them as some of the camp activities take place outside. The Doseum also appreciates when parents pack an extra set of clothes for the younger kids.

Just know that when it comes to signing your children up, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.

The DoSeum will next host camps during the fall and winter. As of right now, registration is expected to open for those camps in September.

For the future summer camps, The DoSeum is planning on opening registration up in February of next year.

“We’ll look to Feb. 1 for opening not only the summer camps, but also the March spring break camp,” Kissel said.

You can get the latest updates on The DoSeum’s camps by heading to their website by clicking here.