San Antonio child psychologist accused of indecency with a child dies awaiting indictment

SAN ANTONIO – A former child psychologist accused of indecency with a child has died while awaiting indictment in the case.

Dr. Timothy Kimball, 44, died June 23 awaiting indictment on the indecency with a child charge and had a pretrial conference scheduled July 13 for a second charge related to the violation of a protective order case.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday the cause of death is still pending.

Kimball was the president and CEO of Texas Psychological & Consultation Services, which specialized in counseling for adolescents.

He remained under contract with Child Protective Services for nearly two months following his arrest for the child sex abuse charge. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) didn’t terminate Kimball until the day after KSAT reported his initial arrest.

DFPS officials said at the time that they would be terminating the contract with Kimball’s practice because he failed to report his arrest to the state despite being required to do so.

Kimball was first arrested on the indecency with a child by contact charge in Aug. 2022 after the victim’s mother told police she had a strange conversation with Kimball that made her suspicious that Kimball may have touched her daughter inappropriately. She then searched her daughter’s room and found a hidden camera disguised as a USB charger.

The mother also recalled that Kimball once told her “if the police ever went to his work they would discover things that would put him in jail for life,” according to his original arrest warrant affidavit.

San Antonio police contacted Kimball following the discovery of the hidden camera and he admitted to recording the victim. He also admitted to becoming physically aroused while giving the girl a back massage, the affidavit states.

Kimball told police he had a “compulsion to his perversion” and had attempted to deal with it, the affidavit states.

Kimball was released on a $125,000 bond on Aug. 25. A second warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 27 for violation of his bond and he was arrested a second time on Nov. 8, court records show.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, witnesses saw Kimball in the parking lot of the school attended by his alleged victim on Oct. 13 when he knew the victim would be present.

His bond was set at $5,000 for the violation and he was released from jail again on Nov. 9.

Kimball had been practicing psychology for 18 years prior to his October arrest, according to an online biography.