Motorcyclist killed in crash on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANONIO – A motorcyclist died from his injuries after crashing with a car on the city’s West Side Friday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

At 4:30 p.m. Friday, police said a northbound motorcyclist crashed into a Lexus, turning onto S General McMullen Street near Sylvia Avenue.

The driver of the Lexus told officers she checked both ways before turning onto the roadway, stating she never saw the man coming.

The motorcyclist, that was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. His identity hasn’t been released.

Authorities said the Lexus driver stayed at the scene to render aid. No charges are expected.

No other injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved.