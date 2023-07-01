86º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on West Side, San Antonio police say

The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Sylvia Ave. and S General McMullen St.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crash, West Side, Motorcycle
Police lights police tape

SAN ANONIO – A motorcyclist died from his injuries after crashing with a car on the city’s West Side Friday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

At 4:30 p.m. Friday, police said a northbound motorcyclist crashed into a Lexus, turning onto S General McMullen Street near Sylvia Avenue.

The driver of the Lexus told officers she checked both ways before turning onto the roadway, stating she never saw the man coming.

The motorcyclist, that was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. His identity hasn’t been released.

Authorities said the Lexus driver stayed at the scene to render aid. No charges are expected.

No other injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email