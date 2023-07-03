SAFD to investigate after boarded-up home on North Side catches fire

San Antonio firefighters will investigate after a home that appeared to be vacant caught fire.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters will investigate after a home that appeared to be vacant caught fire.

The fire broke out at 5 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of E. Hildebrand Avenue, not far from Interstate 10.

SAFD said the single-family home was boarded up and appeared to be vacant, however, someone was living there.

No one was home when firefighters arrived at the scene. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames, and no other homes were damaged.

The estimated cost of damage was not available. Fire investigators were headed to the scene.

SAFD added that the home had no working utilities.

San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire on Monday, July 3, 2023, at a home in the 1500 block of Hildebrand Ave. (KSAT)

Read also: