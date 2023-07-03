Fire spreads through West Side home, causes roughly $50K in damage, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A late-night fire caused roughly $50,000 worth of damage to a West Side home late Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Drive, not far from Northwest 36th Street and St. Mary’s University.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found a heavy fire starting to spread through the home. They got a quick knock down of the fire.

Fire officials said the fire started in the front bedroom of the unoccupied house. Damage was estimated at around $50K.

A fire investigation team has since been called in to help determine the cause of the fire. It’s unclear as to why the fire started.

Neighbors, however, say they do see people go in and out of the home, but they never have a light on.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

No injuries were reported.