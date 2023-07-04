Reminder: Fireworks are banned in San Antonio, even on Independence Day

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to let freedom ring with a fireworks display of your own this Fourth of July, the San Antonio Police Department is reminding people not to use fireworks within the city limits.

According to the Bexar County Fire Marshal and SAPD, you can’t hold your own firework display, set them off near public buildings, or sell them within city limits.

If you still opt to use fireworks, your celebration could take a turn for the worse and result in a Class C misdemeanor, which may include a fine of up to $2,000. You can learn more about the city’s firework ban here.

There are plenty of celebrations happening around the city, including the official San Antonio event at Woodlawn Lake. Click here for a list of fireworks displays in the San Antonio area.

SAPD says if you or someone you know is injured by a firework, you’re still urged to call 911.

And if you see reckless use of fireworks in city limits, contact SAPD’s non-emergency number at 210-207-7273 to file a report.

Police will prioritize these calls and will respond based on risk assessment and demand.

