Texas police department posts X-rays of fireworks injuries to discourage fireworks use in city

BURLESON, Texas – One North Texas police department is hoping some “gnarly” X-ray images will discourage people from using fireworks in their city.

The Burleson Police Department posted six images of X-rays they say show hand injuries caused by fireworks.

“Every year we tell you how fireworks are ILLEGAL IN BURLESON CITY LIMITS and you tell us, ‘boo!’ ‘hiss!’ ‘you’re the worst!’ So we will give you another reason to not use fireworks,” the Facebook post stated.

The images show extensive injuries with missing fingers and even one hand that was completely blown apart.

One of the images is of NFL linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul who lost his index finger and part of his thumb to fireworks in 2015.

Pierre-Paul has since urged people to leave fireworks to the professionals.