Although there’s no burn ban in Bexar County, here’s how to stay careful on Fourth of July

This year, Bexar County isn’t under a burn ban, but there are still safety tips to remember over the Fourth of July holiday.

SAN ANTONIO – On the Fourth of July weekend, we all know what that means: fireworks.

Never allow children to handle fireworks.

Be sure to buy fireworks from a licensed vendor.

If a firework doesn’t immediately light up, don’t try to re·light it. Instead, submerge the firework in water.

Scott Quidley, who is selling fireworks in East Bexar County, said sales are up now that the burn ban has been lifted. Without a burn ban, he can sell bottle rockets again.

Quidley is urging everyone to be cautious.

“You know and those that can be dangerous, specifically as you don’t know where they’re going. They can go anywhere, they can land in grassy areas and they go high and then where they fall, that’s where it’s dangerous,” Quidley said.

One family who was buying fireworks said they water their lawns multiple times several days before Independence Day.

Melissa Carroll said she lives in a smaller neighborhood, so she did not buy fireworks that spark far.

“... We don’t want it to go over anyone’s house or get a little bit out of control,” Carroll said.

Be sure to have a bucket nearby to quickly wash out the fireworks after they’re used and when you’re done, you can also use a bucket to pick up all the trash.