Authorities ID man who drowned at Calaveras Lake on Fourth of July

Authorities respond to possible drowning at Calaveras Lake on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who fell out of a boat at Calaveras Lake on the Fourth of July and drowned has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deshawn Walker, a 36-year-old U.S. Army staff sergeant, was found on Wednesday and pronounced dead shortly after noon, the office said.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the man was fishing with two other men, both of whom were also active duty service members, around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

One of the men jumped in to try and save the man who went under the water but was unsuccessful, according to Salazar.

His friends returned the boat to the banks and began contacting emergency services.

Salazar said rescuers were able to locate the approximate location of where the man fell in based on a photo taken of the man.

They used the GPS location of the phone and determined the geographical location from there.

According to Salazar, the incident is considered an accidental death but remains an active investigation.

“At this point, we are considering it an accidental death,” Salazar said. “We don’t suspect foul play in the least at this point.”

He added that it was a “heartbreaking case.”

Calaveras Lake is located about 20 miles southeast of downtown San Antonio.

Read also: