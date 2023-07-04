Authorities search for 8-year-old boy who fell off boat in Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas – Authorities are searching for an 8-year-old boy who fell off of a boat in Lake Travis on Monday afternoon.

The Austin-Travis County EMS wrote on social media that the incident happened at around 2 p.m. in the Cow Creek arm of Lake Travis.

Rescuers from the North Lake Travis Fire Department and STAR Flight - Travis County searched for the child but were not able to locate him.

A Tweet from ATCEMS states that “efforts have turned to recovery.”

The Travis County ESD told KXAN that the boy was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

KXAN reported that the Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

