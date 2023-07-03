4-year-old dies after falling into pool at Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – A 4-year-old boy drowned over the weekend after he fell into a pool at the Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston.

Galveston police told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that the boy fell in the water at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses took the boy out of the water and performed life-saving measures on him. First responders arrived and took him to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

KPRC reported that he was pronounced dead on Sunday morning. He was identified as Asher Rayburn of Paris, Texas.

“The Galveston Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends directly impacted by this tragic loss,” Galveston police said.

Moody Gardens said they are working with authorities amid the investigation of the “tragic event.”

The resort’s President and CEO John Zendt released the following statement: