WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Salazar to give ‘a significant update’ on search in Calaveras Lake

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is giving an update on the search for a man who fell out of a boat in Calaveras Lake on the Fourth of July.

The man was fishing with two other men around 8:30 a.m. when he fell out of their boat by accident.

One of the men jumped in to try and save the man who went under the water but was unsuccessful, according to the sheriff.

At last check, the sheriff’s office, the Bexar County Emergency Services District and Texas Game Wardens were at the lake searching for the man and planned to keep teams on scene overnight if needed.

Boaters and park-goers have been asked to stay off the lake during the search.

Calaveras Lake is located about 20 miles southeast of downtown San Antonio.

This is a breaking news situation and KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

