Search underway for man who fell off boat in Calaveras Lake

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a man who fell out of a boat in Calaveras Lake.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said three men were fishing at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday when for some reason, one of them fell out of their boat by accident.

His friend jumped into the water and tried to save him, but he was unable to, Salazar said.

Salazar said he believes the man, who is in his 30s, was not wearing a life vest.

BCSO, the Bexar County Emergency Services District and Texas Game Wardens are at the lake searching for the man.

“We know a pretty good area of where it most likely happened,” Salazar said, adding that the depth of the water in that area is about 20 feet deep. BCSO is working on getting a dive team to the lake, he added.

Boaters and park-goers have been asked to stay off the lake during the search.

Calaveras Lake is located about 20 miles southeast of downtown San Antonio.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio police’s EAGLE helicopter also responded to the scene.

This is a breaking news situation and KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Authorities respond to possible drowning at Calaveras Lake on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (KSAT)

