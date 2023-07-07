‘I can’t wait’: Victor Wembanyama to make Spurs debut Friday night in Las Vegas

Victor Wembanyama arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LAS VEGAS – The long-awaited debut of San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will finally go down Friday night when the Spurs face the Charlotte Hornets at the Thomas & Mack Center on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.

“I can’t wait. Can’t wait,” Wembanyama said. “You know, the practices lately have been really intense ‘cause I’m in a little pause of basketball. With the draft and stuff, I couldn’t really practice. Then, I’m getting back in shape, and it’s — yeah, I can’t wait just to play. It’s so fun.”

Wembanyama last played on June 15 in game three of the LNB Pro A Finals in France. His team lost the series three games to none.

Wembanyama was in Brooklyn, New York, for the 2023 NBA Draft four days later.

Wemby said he just wants to play basketball after a three-week layoff.

“You know, I’m having so much fun with the practice, with some of the guys on the roster, and practice with the Summer League team, too,” he said. “I just feel like — I just realize more and more how lucky I am to be in that situation, to be healthy and just — I’m just happy to be here, you know, enjoying the moment.”

This game against Charlotte will serve as another step on Wemby’s path to learning how to play basketball in the NBA, which is different from his playing days in France.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of new, new stuff I need to learn,” Wembanyama told the media. “The principles are so different from where I come from, but so I still got a lot to learn. But, yeah, it’s what Summer League is for.”

The Spurs and Hornets will play at 8:00 p.m. CST on Friday.