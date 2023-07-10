Student discounts pay off all year long

Here are some year-round student discounts to help ease the financial burden.

SAN ANTONIO – When Clare Verille started college, she got a crash course in how expensive life could be.

“You forget about the little things, going out to dinner, getting new clothes,” Verille said. “So, first semester, I went over my budget. I blew it.”

Now, she tries to make every penny count and looks for discounts.

Here are some year-round student discounts to help ease the financial burden.

“Students can get at least 10-15 percent off everything from retail to entertainment to food — unlocking hundreds of dollars in discounts,” Consumer Reports’ Margot Gilman said.

Some food stores and restaurants offer 10 percent off, and delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash also have deals.

As for technology, Apple and Samsung offer discounts on certain smart products - while the Adobe Creative Cloud Plan gives 60 percent off to students for the first year. And check out savings from AT&T and Verizon, too.

If you need a study break, hit the entertainment deals with Hulu, Apple Music, YouTube, Spotify and Pandora. All offer savings, some between 50 and 75 percent.

And for $7.49 a month, Amazon Prime Student delivers video and music, free delivery and deals on flights and hotels.

“Keep in mind students normally have to verify their status with an academic or dot-EDU email - or with proof of enrollment,” Gilman said.

For discounts on clothes, look no further than Levi’s, Madewell, J.Crew, Nike and Target.

And it pays to do well in school. Many car insurance companies offer a discount if you maintain good grades.

If you’re a student staying 100 miles or more away from home, you may be eligible for even more discounts.

Families planning back-to-school shopping can also save money August 11-13.

That weekend, Texas shoppers pay no sales tax on most clothing, shoes and school supplies.