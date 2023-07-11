WATCH: Sphere lights up Las Vegas skyline

Built on the grounds of the Venetian Las Vegas, the 366-foot tall, 516-foot wide structure is sure to be the epitome of visual entertainment.

LAS VEGAS – The glitz, glam and lights of the Las Vegas Strip already are a sight to see, but the soon-to-be-opened Sphere will brighten the skies even more.

Sphere — touted as the world’s largest spherical structure — will be the newest venue to the already stacked entertainment landscape of Las Vegas.

While it’s not yet open to the public, the structure’s 1.2 million LED screens were powered up for the first time last week as part of a Fourth of July celebration.

A KSAT crew was able to see the newly-lit Sphere in person while they were in Las Vegas covering the Spurs’ Summer League play. You can watch KSAT’s video of Sphere in the video player at the top of this article.

Sphere’s exterior is the 580,000 square foot “Exosphere” — a fully programmable LED exterior.

Sphere will seat 18,000 people in its state-of-the-art space.

Sphere will officially open on Sept. 29, 2023, when U2 headlines its “U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” show.

Other programming like “Postcard from Earth” from filmmaker Darren Aronofsky will follow in October.

Sphere is also taking social media by storm. See below for some reactions:

So the sphere thing turned on last night… pic.twitter.com/fVPcy4w5Cc — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) July 5, 2023

The $2.3 billion MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is almost ready.



• 366 feet high

• 516 feet wide

• 18,000 seats

• 164,000 speakers

• 580,000 sq ft of LED panels



It is the world’s largest sphere and will officially open this September with a U2 concert.pic.twitter.com/scdUJ8mvFZ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 3, 2023

Las Vegas sphere lit up for Summer League 🤯



(via @RexChapman) pic.twitter.com/Xxt6vFPecf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2023

MSG Sphere in Las Vegas says "Hello World" 😳 pic.twitter.com/07AiicLrki — Wholesome Memes 🥹 (@hurtingsoulsig) July 3, 2023

Social media users were quick to create memes of the Sphere. Even the Spurs Coyote joined in.

Behold, the Death Sphere. pic.twitter.com/sE8Ayvqtx7 — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) July 8, 2023