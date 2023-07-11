101º

WATCH: Sphere lights up Las Vegas skyline

With a price tag of $2.3 billion, Sphere is the world’s largest spherical structure

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

LAS VEGAS – The glitz, glam and lights of the Las Vegas Strip already are a sight to see, but the soon-to-be-opened Sphere will brighten the skies even more.

Sphere — touted as the world’s largest spherical structure — will be the newest venue to the already stacked entertainment landscape of Las Vegas.

Built on the grounds of the Venetian, the 366-foot tall, 516-foot wide structure is sure to be the epitome of visual entertainment.

While it’s not yet open to the public, the structure’s 1.2 million LED screens were powered up for the first time last week as part of a Fourth of July celebration.

A KSAT crew was able to see the newly-lit Sphere in person while they were in Las Vegas covering the Spurs’ Summer League play. You can watch KSAT’s video of Sphere in the video player at the top of this article.

Sphere’s exterior is the 580,000 square foot “Exosphere” — a fully programmable LED exterior.

Sphere will seat 18,000 people in its state-of-the-art space.

Sphere will officially open on Sept. 29, 2023, when U2 headlines its “U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” show.

Other programming like “Postcard from Earth” from filmmaker Darren Aronofsky will follow in October.

Sphere is also taking social media by storm. See below for some reactions:

Social media users were quick to create memes of the Sphere. Even the Spurs Coyote joined in.

