WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to San Antonio this fall

SAN ANTONIO – WWE is bringing its Friday Night SmackDown to San Antonio’s AT&T Center this fall.

The AT&T Center announced Monday that Friday Night SmackDown will take place on Oct. 20.

Tickets to the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at ATTCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com. For presale access, click on the AT&T Center’s All Access Newsletter and select “Sporting Events.”

Tickets start at $20, according to the AT&T Center.

During the event, fans should expect to see superstars like Asuka, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory, the Street Profits, the Usos and more.

