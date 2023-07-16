Where to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – What better time to combat the heat and enjoy a sweet treat than on National Ice Cream Day?

On Sunday, July 16, there are plenty of spots to celebrate and enjoy some delicious ice cream around the San Antonio area.

Whether you’re looking for a classic ice cream cone, a banana split, a Dairy Queen blizzard, or even a mangonada, there are plenty of places to choose from.

Below is a list of ice cream places serving up sweet deals in the San Antonio area:

Baskin-Robbins

From Sunday, July 16, to Saturday, July 22, Baskin-Robbins is offering $5 off of any purchase of $20 or more, as part of its National Ice Cream Day promotion.

Customers can redeem the offer with the code “SEIZETHEYAY” when they check out online or scan their Baskin-Robbins app in-store.

The store is also offering a new Flavor of the Month -- Sundae Fundae. Learn more here.

Cold Stone Creamery

If you’re a My Cold Stone Club Rewards member, you’ll really enjoy these sweet offers for National Ice Cream Day.

According to a news release, the ice cream shop is offering rewards members a 99-cent delivery fee on any order of $20 or more when they order ice cream online or through the app. This deal also extends through July 31.

Customers can also get a $5 bonus virtual gift card when they purchase an order of $25 or more on Cold Stone’s website through July 31 as well. Learn more here.

Dairy Queen

A Blizzard or a chocolate-dipped cone is the perfect way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.

And, if you have the Dairy Queen app, you’ll receive an “exclusive deal” on Sunday. If you don’t yet have the app, there’s still time.

Details on what the special offer is are limited so you’ll have to wait for the surprise on the big day. Learn more here.

Marble Slab Creamery

Sweet deals for the entire month of July, including National Ice Cream Day, are up for grabs at Marble Slab Creamery.

Customers who are Slab Happy Rewards members can enjoy $5 off of an 8-inch or larger ice cream cake between July 1-July 31, the company said in a news release.

On Sunday, rewards members can also enjoy one free, small ice cream!

To learn more about these deals, click here.

If you’re looking for a local San Antonio ice cream shop to celebrate at, check out the list below:

210 Ice Cream

Mangonadas, fruit cups, milkshakes, oh my!

If you’re looking to some variety on National Ice Cream Day, check out 210 Ice Cream!

The shop is located at 7126 Bandera Road in Leon Valley and is open until 12 a.m. every day.

For more information, click here.

Boozy’s: Creamery + Craft

If you want a boozy twist to your Sunday sweet treat, check out Boozy’s: Creamery+Craft in Southtown!

The shop is located at 711 S Saint Mary’s St. and is open from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, click here.

Kilwins San Antonio

Whether you want some signature ice cream flavors or even some delicious chocolate treats or homemade fudge, check out Kilwins.

The shop is open on National Ice Cream Day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

It’s located at 109 Alamo Plaza. For more information, follow this link.

Lick Honest Ice Creams

This ice cream shop has three locations in the San Antonio area, all of which will be open on National Ice Cream Day.

You can visit Lick at The Pearl, Hemisfair and The Rim. For more details or store hours, click here.

We’ll update this article as more deals arise for National Ice Cream Day.