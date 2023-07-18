77º

LIVE

Local News

2 men get away with cash after ATM break-in on far West Side, police say

Officers called just before 5 a.m. to Marbach Road, near Hunt Lane

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tags: crime, SAPD, San Antonio, atm, burglary
2 men get away with cash after ATM break-in on West Side, police say (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two men responsible for the break-in of an automatic teller machine on the city’s far West Side early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. on Marbach Road, near Hunt Lane.

According to police, the two men used a chain attached to a stolen pickup truck and yanked the front off of an ATM.

Police said the men were able to get into the cash box and got a good amount money. Witnesses told officers that they saw two people involved.

SAPD said they found the stolen truck abandoned nearby, on Garden Brook Street. They believe the men were followed by a second car and then they left the area in the other vehicle. The men have not been found.

Authorities have since shut down one lane of Marbach Road and the entire bank parking lot as part of their investigation. Part of the ATM can be found in the middle of Marbach Road.

Security guards say they saw a pickup truck leaving the scene, but police did not give a description of the suspects or the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter