2 men get away with cash after ATM break-in on far West Side, police say

2 men get away with cash after ATM break-in on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two men responsible for the break-in of an automatic teller machine on the city’s far West Side early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. on Marbach Road, near Hunt Lane.

According to police, the two men used a chain attached to a stolen pickup truck and yanked the front off of an ATM.

Police said the men were able to get into the cash box and got a good amount money. Witnesses told officers that they saw two people involved.

SAPD said they found the stolen truck abandoned nearby, on Garden Brook Street. They believe the men were followed by a second car and then they left the area in the other vehicle. The men have not been found.

Authorities have since shut down one lane of Marbach Road and the entire bank parking lot as part of their investigation. Part of the ATM can be found in the middle of Marbach Road.

Security guards say they saw a pickup truck leaving the scene, but police did not give a description of the suspects or the vehicle.