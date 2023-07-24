From reeling in fish to reeling in victories: San Antonio attorney talks successes after two not guilty murder verdicts

One local defense attorney has become a legal powerhouse this year.

John Hunter helped secure not guilty verdicts on murder charges not once, but twice, in high-profile cases.

Hunter has come a long way from his days as a fishing guide in Colorado.

A graduate of St. Mary’s Law School, Hunter for the past 10 years has been a defense attorney in San Antonio.

“I believe that everyone has a worth, everyone has value, even if they’ve done something terrible,” he said.

Earlier this year, Hunter defended Air Force Major Andre McDonald, who was accused of the murder of his wife, Andreen McDonald.

That trial ended with a not guilty verdict on a murder charge and guilty on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Just recently, Hunter defended Mark Howerton, who was accused of the murder of Trinity University student Cayley Mandadi.

That trial as well ended in a not guilty verdict on the murder charge and guilty on the lesser charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Both high-profile cases got national attention.

“I’m very happy with both outcomes,” Hunter said. “Obviously we want to pursue the best outcome we can for our clients. So, I mean in both situations I thought that there wasn’t evidence sufficient to convict either of them.”

With the job also comes tough criticisms for defending those accused of some of the worst crimes.

“It’s a hard job,” Hunter said. “The reality is that everyone’s entitled to a defense and a zealous defense. You know, you don’t want just a pulse at the table. You want someone who’s going to actively fight for their client.”

Hunter continues to work hard for his clients as the McDonald case is now in the appeal process and he recently was hired to defend Terrence Harper, who is charged with capital murder of a child.

As for being one of the top defense attorneys in town, Hunter claims he’s still has a thing or two to learn.

“I’m learning from people at the courthouse constantly, you know, there are lots of secrets out there that one day maybe they’ll share with me if I’m lucky,” Hunter said.

