Off-duty San Antonio Park police officer arrested on suspicion of DWI

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty San Antonio Park police officer has been arrested on suspicion of DWI.

According to a news release, officers with the San Antonio Police Department conducted a traffic stop early Sunday after they observed signs of intoxication by a driver at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Vance Jackson Road.

The driver, San Antonio Park Police Officer Larry Gonzales, was arrested at the scene, the news release said.

Gonzales, who has been employed by SAPPD for 15 years, has been served with a notice of proposed termination.

SAPD is conducting a criminal and administrative investigation into the incident.

